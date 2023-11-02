Sheikh Hamdan posts video tribute to UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Wednesday posted a tribute on social media to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The short video shows a young Sheikh Hamdan being held by Sheikh Zayed with the caption: “May God have mercy on the one who served as the most exemplary father, leader, and educator for his people.”

اللهم ارحم من كان لشعبه خير أبٍ وخير قائد وخير معلم pic.twitter.com/fouiLQxFTK — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 2, 2023

November 2 is the 19th anniversary of Sheikh Zayed's death in the Gregorian calendar.

Each year, his passing is marked on the 19th day of Ramadan, which at the time fell on November 2, 2004.

The 19th day of Ramadan fell on April 10 this year.

Zayed Humanitarian Day is also marked on the 19th day of Ramadan, when leaders and government officials pay tribute to the philanthropic legacy Sheikh Zayed has left for generations of Emiratis to follow.

Under Sheikh Zayed's leadership, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund was established in 1971, while the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation was set up in 1992.

The UAE delivered aid worth Dh90.5 billion ($24.64 billion) to more than 100 countries during his 33-year presidency.

His environmental legacy lives on through projects such as the Zayed Sustainability Prize, which promotes global efforts to combat climate change and support needy communities.