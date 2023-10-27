Abu Dhabi closes two healthcare centres over series of breaches

Two healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi have been temporarily closed down over a series of breaches, the Department of Health has said.

One of the medical centres has been shut while investigations and regulatory procedures linked to financial misconduct are carried out.

“These actions were taken in response to several breaches, including the falsification of documentation for procedures, examinations, medical interventions and treatments differing from the actual care provided,” the department said on its website on Friday.

“The violations also included non-compliance with the department’s circulars, policies, and regulations, such as failure to obtain the patient's consent for treatment, failure to communicate treatment procedures and associated risks before commencing treatment, as well as the use of an unauthorised facility name that diverges from the one designated by DoH.”

Meanwhile, a one-day surgical centre has been forced to halt operations over “a series of violations related to infectious disease prevention standards and regulations”, the Department of Health said.

The centre is said to have breached standards and protocols for the handling of hazardous materials, the disposal of medical waste, as well as building and vital systems maintenance and fire safety procedures established by the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The department emphasised the need for all healthcare centres in Abu Dhabi to strictly adhere to its policies and regulations.

In August, an Abu Dhabi medical laboratory was shut down after authorities uncovered a series of breaches.

The closure order was issued against the unnamed laboratory in response to the findings of an audit.

The department said the laboratory had failed to meet the necessary standards, apart from flouting regulations, failing to comply with policies and circulars, and breaking protocols related to electronic reporting systems for public health statistics.

The laboratory will remain closed until the issues are resolved.