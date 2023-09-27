Abu Dhabi to launch biobank for stem cell and tissue treatments

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has endorsed plans to use human stem cells and tissues to develop personalised medical research.

He approved the scheme at a meeting of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The plans were presented to Sheikh Khaled by members of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

The project will create a biobank to support the provision of personalised medicine through advanced treatment programmes that use human stem cells and tissues to develop medical research, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

“The research will support advanced technology and scientific methods to treat more than 80 diseases, including blood disorders, cancer, bone marrow diseases, and immune system disorders,” it said.

“The project will enhance the emirate’s healthcare ecosystem and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for research and innovation in life sciences.”

At the same meeting, Sheikh Khaled also approved plans to improve government services across the emirate.

Read More How Abu Dhabi aims to be a regional hub for organ regeneration

The project, which was presented by the Department of Government Support, aims to promote growth across the government enablement sector by strengthening human resources capabilities.

It is also designed to bolster digital infrastructure in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s digital transformation strategy, ensuring data-driven support.

A unified system will also be created to enhance the customer experience, according to the statement from Abu Dhabi Media Office.