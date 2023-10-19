Emirates Red Crescent hands over sustainable homes to Syrian refugees at Jordan camp

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has handed over environmentally-friendly homes to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan, chief executive of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), gave the keys to a group of young Syrians who are due to get married, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The handover was part of the green zone launch at the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood.

The green zone contains environmentally-friendly homes manufactured in the UAE using sustainable materials such as palm fronds and recyclable resources.

It was inaugurated on Thursday by Sheikha Shamma, as well as Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, acting Secretary General of the ERC, Mohamed Youssef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary General for support services at the ERC, Khamees Jumaa Al Nuaimi, head of the Emirati relief team in Jordan, and several other ERC officials and volunteers.

During her visit, Sheikh Shamma planted an olive tree, signifying the start of a new phase for the camp and its facilities.

She also visited the camp's cultural complex where children welcomed her with folk performances.

The green zone aims to improve refugees' quality of life while safeguarding the environment.

Its inauguration comes days after the ERC launched a campaign to provide humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza.

The Compassion for Gaza campaign has opened nearly 30 centres across the UAE to collect humanitarian relief packages by working with charitable organisations, volunteer centres and the private sector.

It is part of the UAE leadership's commitment to supporting humanitarian causes around the world.