Abu Dhabi restricts workers' buses during morning and evening rush hour

Abu Dhabi Police have restricted workers' buses with more than 50 passengers during morning and evening rush hours to ease congestion.

The force said the large buses will be banned from Monday, October 9 on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (E10) on Abu Dhabi island, from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in both directions between 6.30am to 9am and from 3pm to 7pm.

The ban, introduced in co-operation with the Integrated Transport Centre, will also be in force during weekends and official holidays.

“The decision aims to provide smooth traffic movement and prevent traffic accidents resulting from labourers’ buses,” Abu Dhabi Police said.

Bus drivers will be monitored and fined through smart systems, Abu Dhabi Police added.

Those breaching the restrictions will be fined Dh1,000 and have four traffic points added to their licence, as per the UAE traffic law.

Last week, the ITC launched its Mobile Traffic Management Centre project, which is a bus equipped with the latest technologies to manage traffic movement during events and special occasions.

The unit can monitor traffic through surveillance cameras and track traffic accidents.