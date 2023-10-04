Sheikh Abdullah discusses strength of UAE ties with Brazil during visit

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the strength of the ties with Brazil during his visit to the South American country.

Sheikh Abdullah met with a number of high-ranking officials including Mauro Vieira, his counterpart in the Brazilian government, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting, part of Sheikh Abdullah's tour of Latin American and Caribbean countries, touched on bilateral relations and explored ways to promote the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah said the strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil is strong and supports the visions of both countries for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development in all sectors.

Topics discussed by the two ministers included economics, development, food security, renewable energy, and climate issues.

They also touched on Brazil's preparations for presiding over the G20 Summit 2024 and the outcomes of both countries' participation in last month's G20 meeting in India.

The Brics bloc was another element in the talks. The UAE has signed up to the bloc of nations that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Climate change

Sheikh Abdullah commended Brazil during the meeting for supporting the UAE's membership.

The UAE's hosting of the UN climate change conference, Cop28, later this year was also discussed between the ministers, who agreed the event would advance co-operation in tackling climate change.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Rodrigo Pacheco, President of the Brazilian Federal Senate and National Congress.

Read More Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed says joining Brics shows UAE's commitment to economic prosperity

Next year represents the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Sheikh Abdullah said he hoped his visit would help the two nations to serve their development goals to benefit their people.

Mr Pacheco welcomed the visit of Sheikh Abdullah, stressing the depth of the friendly relations between the two countries and his country’s eagerness to further improve them across various sectors.