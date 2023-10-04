Remote voting opens ahead of Federal National Council election day

Remote voting begins this morning ahead of the Federal National Council elections this weekend.

Emiratis who are unable to vote in person on Saturday can participate using the remote voting system, or the electronic voting system in selected election centres across the country.

The voting system allows voters to cast their ballots through approved digital applications.

The electronic voting system at nine selected election centres and the voting system will be open from 9am to 6pm on Wednesday and Thursday, October 4 and 5.

The smart voting system will be open until October 6.

Elections are scheduled to take place on October 7 between 8am and 8pm at 24 main centres across the UAE.

Emiratis will have 309 candidates to choose from for seats on the FNC.

There are 128 female candidates, about 41 per cent of the total, while 36 candidates (11 per cent) are aged between 25 and 36.

Abu Dhabi has the largest number of candidates at 118, Dubai has 57 and Sharjah has 50, while Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah have 21, 34, 14 and 15, respectively.

Candidates launched their election campaigns on September 11 for 23 days.

Only Emiratis whose names are on the Electoral College List have the right to vote.

The FNC, the UAE's consultative parliament, plays a pivotal role in shaping policies, fostering dialogue and ensuring the representation of Emirati voices at the national level.

Comprising 40 members – 20 elected representatives and 20 appointed by the rulers of each emirate – the FNC provides a platform for discussion, debate and decision-making on matters of national importance.