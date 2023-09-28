Sheikh Hamdan meets children of firefighters killed in line of duty

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday spoke of his “immense pride” in the emirate's emergency service workers after meeting the children of firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the crucial contributions of Dubai Civil Defence teams during a visit to the department's headquarters.

The Dubai Crown Prince shared footage on social media showing him meeting the group of children.

“We commend the efforts of the Civil Defence team, which works tirelessly to ensure the safety of our community,” said Sheikh Hamdan on X, formerly Twitter.

“I also had the honour to meet with the children of our martyrs … Dubai will never forget their sacrifices. They are a source of immense pride for us all.”

Sheikh Hamdan said they had made the “supreme sacrifice” to protect the public.

In May, Sheikh Hamdan paid tribute to a firefighter who died responding to a fire in Al Aweer district, in a message posted on social media.

“Our firefighters sacrifice their lives to save others and to protect our nation,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote in his post on X, which was accompanied by a black and white image of the officer.

“Dubai will remember Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who passed away while on duty responding to a fire in Al Aweer.”

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the achievements of Dubai Civil Defence by its director general, Lt Gen Rashid Al Matrooshi.

He reviewed the department's future objectives, which aim to ensure the highest levels of public safety.