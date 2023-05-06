Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to firefighter killed in Dubai blaze

Dubai's Crown Prince tells of how Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi lost his life responding to emergency in Al Aweer

Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi died responding to a fire in Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan / Twitter
May 06, 2023
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Saturday paid tribute to a firefighter killed in the line of duty in the emirate.

He told of how Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi had died responding to a fire in Al Aweer district, in a message posted on social media.

"Our firefighters sacrifice their lives to save others and to protect our nation," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter. accompanied by a black and white image of the officer.

"Dubai will remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who passed away while on duty responding to a fire in Al Aweer.

"We ask God to welcome him and to grant his family and friends patience."

Dubai Civil Defence have been contacted for comment.

Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:28 AM
