Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to firefighter killed in Dubai blaze

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Saturday paid tribute to a firefighter killed in the line of duty in the emirate.
He told of how Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi had died responding to a fire in Al Aweer district, in a message posted on social media.
"Our firefighters sacrifice their lives to save others and to protect our nation," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter. accompanied by a black and white image of the officer.
"Dubai will remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who passed away while on duty responding to a fire in Al Aweer.
"We ask God to welcome him and to grant his family and friends patience."
Dubai Civil Defence have been contacted for comment.
Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:28 AM