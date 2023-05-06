Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to firefighter killed in Dubai blaze

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Saturday paid tribute to a firefighter killed in the line of duty in the emirate.

He told of how Sgt Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi had died responding to a fire in Al Aweer district, in a message posted on social media.

"Our firefighters sacrifice their lives to save others and to protect our nation," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on Twitter. accompanied by a black and white image of the officer.

"Dubai will remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who passed away while on duty responding to a fire in Al Aweer.

"We ask God to welcome him and to grant his family and friends patience."

Dubai Civil Defence have been contacted for comment.