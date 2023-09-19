Quick-thinking staff avert disaster as burning lorry careens towards petrol station

Dubai Police have heaped praise on staff who quickly extinguished a fire on a lorry that had been driven up to the pumps at their petrol station.

Police shared footage of the incident, which occurred at an Enoc petrol station, on social media. The staff were honoured as part of the force's “We Reach Out to Thank You” programme.

As part of ‘We Reach Out to Thank You’ initiative, Lahbab Police station honours ENOC employees for bravely extinguishing vehicle fire.@enoc_official pic.twitter.com/WFlRuPoMCV — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 19, 2023

“I commend the workers for their exemplary behaviour and rapid response,” said Lt Col Rashid Muhammad Salem, director of Dubai's Lehbab Police Station.

“Their professionalism in handling the incident reflected the true essence of the partnership between the Dubai Police and community members for the greater good.”

Read More Abu Dhabi authorities urge motorists to service cars to avoid fires

Lt Col Salem presented a certificate of appreciation to the workers for their quick action in extinguishing the fire before it could cause an explosion.

The workers expressed gratitude to he Dubai Police General Command, saying the recognition fills them with pride and joy, according to a government release.