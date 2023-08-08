Cop28 President-delegate in Brazil to discuss climate goals

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, took part in crucial talks on Tuesday on saving the rainforests at the Amazon Summit in Brazil.

He met Brazilian Minister of Health Nisia Trinidade Lima, and the pair discussed the importance on keeping health care at the centre of the climate agenda.

#DrSultanAlJaber and @nisia_trindade Brazil’s Minister of Health, met during the #AmazonSummit. They highlighted the importance of elevating health on the climate agenda & the need for investments to enable climate-resilient, low-carbon and sustainable health systems. pic.twitter.com/mmPKzYtwvy — COP28 UAE (@COP28_UAE) August 8, 2023

Also on the agenda was the need for investments to enable climate-resilient, low-carbon and sustainable health systems.

Read More Amazon experiment to gauge impact of climate change on rainforest

The UAE was also represented at the event by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

World leaders were in Brazil to tackle growing the challenges that face the critical Amazon ecosystem.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the event a “landmark” gathering.