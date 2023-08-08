Cop28 President-delegate in Brazil to discuss climate goals

Dr Sultan Al Jaber was in Brazil to help tackle growing impact of climate change

During Brazil's Amazon Summit, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, took part in discussions on the crucial ecosystem. Photo: Cop28
Aug 08, 2023
Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, took part in crucial talks on Tuesday on saving the rainforests at the Amazon Summit in Brazil.

He met Brazilian Minister of Health Nisia Trinidade Lima, and the pair discussed the importance on keeping health care at the centre of the climate agenda.

Also on the agenda was the need for investments to enable climate-resilient, low-carbon and sustainable health systems.

The UAE was also represented at the event by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation.

World leaders were in Brazil to tackle growing the challenges that face the critical Amazon ecosystem.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called the event a “landmark” gathering.

