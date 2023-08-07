UAE weather: More rain on the way after Dubai and Sharjah hit by storms

The UAE is braced for more wet weather on Monday after Dubai and Sharjah were blasted by storms over the weekend.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts rain in Fujairah and Al Ain on Monday.

The weather bureau said there was a prospect of rain in the afternoon, "over some Eastern and Western areas of the country".

It said winds could grow in strength, prompting more dust storms, which could hamper visibility.

The weather centre said it will be "mostly sunny" in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Dubai authorities received more than 100 emergency calls during unstable weather on Saturday, as trees were felled by high winds and roads became waterlogged.

Dubai was lashed by heavy rain and thunder as dust storms swept in, greatly reducing visibility.

On Sunday, Dubai Municipality announced the temporary closure of public parks from 6pm "due to the prevailing weather conditions".

#DubaiMunicipality announces the temporary closure of Public Parks starting from 6 PM today, as a safety measure due to the prevailing weather conditions in #Dubai. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Oq8RUWOyWO — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) August 6, 2023

The authority said beaches providing night swimming would also be temporarily closed from 7pm on Sunday.

The department has not disclosed when the public spaces will reopen.

The National has contacted Dubai Municipality for updates.

It said it received 69 reports of fallen trees on Saturday, 16 of which were on main roads.

There were also 18 requests for excess water to be drained from road surfaces.

Read More Dubai Municipality responds to 100 emergency calls during stormy weather

Sharjah was also battered by downpours and powerful winds, which caused damage to a number of buildings in the area.

Glass windows were shattered by the strong gusts, with facades of businesses also damaged.

Sharjah Municipality announced the temporary closure of its public parks on Saturday.

Police in Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday urged members of the public to avoid flood-risk areas.

The force said the Wadi Shawka dam had "reached full capacity", caused by persistent rain over the weekend.

Al Ain had been lashed by heavy rain on Friday, causing hazardous conditions on roads.