Dubai launches tourism stamp to showcase city's most sustainable hotels

Dubai has launched a stamp of approval for hotels to show they are adhering to the best sustainable practices.

Establishments must meet 19 sustainability requirements to be awarded the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp by the Department of Economy and Tourism.

Energy and water efficiency, waste management and staff education and engagement are among the categories.

The accreditation process will be overseen by a committee of senior independent industry professionals and will be based on global best practices.

Gold, silver and bronze awards are available. Nominations will begin on August 3 and close on August 31.

The tourism stamp will set a benchmark for excellence in environmental responsibility, said Yousuf Lootah, acting chief executive of corporate strategy and performance at the tourism department.

“We have carefully curated a set of high-standard criteria that will reward hotels that go above and beyond in their sustainable practices,” he said.

“By recognising these exemplary establishments, we are encouraging others to follow suit and embrace sustainable initiatives that not only benefit their businesses but also contribute to the collective well-being of our city and the world at large.

“By supporting businesses and encouraging them to adopt eco-friendly practices and reduce their carbon footprint, we are not only safeguarding the environment but also promoting sustainable growth.”

A report released this month said two-thirds of travellers consider sustainability an important factor when choosing leisure holidays.

The Bain & Company report said 66 per cent of tourists are willing to pay extra for more sustainable offerings and 57 per cent would recommend a holiday destination based on sustainability considerations.

Earlier this year, the department relaunched its carbon calculator, a tool that calculates the carbon footprint of the emirate’s hospitality sector, as part of efforts to help the UAE achieve its net-zero goals.

The tool was revamped to track real-time data for carbon emissions, allowing hotels to effectively manage their energy consumption.

The department also launched Dubai Can in February last year, which promotes the use of reusable bottles and encourages people to refill at one of 50 fountains installed at various locations – including public parks, beaches and tourist attractions.

Since its launch, Dubai Can has reduced the use of an equivalent of more than 10 million 500ml single-use plastic bottles.