Dubai relaunches carbon calculator for hospitality sector

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism has relaunched Carbon Calculator, a tool that calculates the carbon footprint of the emirate’s hospitality sector, as part of its efforts to help the UAE achieve its net-zero goals.

The tool has been completely revamped to track real-time data for carbon emission sources, allowing hotels to effectively manage their energy consumption levels, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Sunday.

“We are pleased to relaunch the Carbon Calculator as part of our ongoing commitment to support the UAE net zero by 2050 Strategy, and align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” said Yousuf Lootah, acting chief executive of corporate strategy and performance sector at the DET.

“The upgraded platform also further aligns with the UAE’s commitment to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly as the city ramps up preparations to host the 28th Conference of the Parties this year.”

The D33 economic agenda aims to double the size of the emirate's economy to Dh32 trillion ($8.71 trillion) over the next decade.

The plan envisages a programme to support 30 private companies to be valued at more than $1 billion each and achieve the so called unicorn status. Business incubators will support the growth of private companies, with 400 of the most promising identified as part of the broader plans.

The 10-year strategy also seeks to establish Dubai as the world’s safest and most connected city and a preferred destination for major international companies and investment.

Tourism is a major pillar of Dubai’s economy. The emirate hosted 14.36 million international visitors last year, almost double the 2021 total of 7.28 million, and only 14 per cent below the pre-pandemic levels of 16.73 million recorded in 2019, DET data showed.

“The revamped carbon calculator will provide hotels with a user-friendly experience and enable hotels to make informed decisions,” Mr Lootah said.

“By keeping track of their energy consumption, the data provides a baseline for DET to develop strategies for the sector so that hotels and resorts can effectively manage impact, improve the efficiency of managing carbon resources and identify potential saving opportunities.

“This initiative has a larger goal: creating a city that is the world’s most visited and the best place to live and work in, as envisaged by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, an outline of how the emirate will be developed over the next 20 years, envisages large-scale changes to the landscape and skyline.

The wide-ranging vision aims to provide the best quality of life for Dubai's residents and pave the way for the next major residential and economic developments in the city.

The UAE is investing heavily in clean energy projects and announced several initiatives as it seeks to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy is developing new clean energy projects such as the Barakah nuclear plant, as well as new solar projects, including the world’s largest solar plant in Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, with a total capacity of two gigawatts, and the five-gigawatt Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai.