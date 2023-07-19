Five killed in two-car collision in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

Five people were killed and eight injured in a two-car collision on the road between Al Batha and Haradh in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

One of the cars involved was from the UAE and the other was Saudi-registered, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Road security patrols, civil defence teams and Saudi Red Crescent Authority attended the scene.

There were seven family members in one vehicle and 12 family members in the second, the press agency said. It did not say which car was from the UAE.

Reports did not specify the vehicle in which those killed and injured were travelling in or the nationalities of those involved.

Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province, directed authorities to provide those injured with comprehensive health care.