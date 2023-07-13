Abu Dhabi aims to recycle 20 million single-use plastic water bottles this year

An ambitious plan to recycle 20 million single-use plastic bottles every year was launched in Abu Dhabi during an event on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi announced it would be launching a bottle return scheme to incentivise residents to reduce waste.

As many as 70 reverse vending machines and 26 smart bins will be installed in popular areas of Abu Dhabi with the aim of recycling millions of plastic bottles and aluminium cans, with those who use them receiving rewards, the agency said.

“We have ensured that they [RVMs and smart bins] are well located so that they are accessible, minimising the efforts for consumers to find them," said Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, secretary general of EAD, in a press release.

“We know that incentives are vital in this day and age to encourage consumers to change their behaviour and that is why these RVMs and smart bins will be a great tool for us to nurture a love for recycling by Abu Dhabi residents as a key step to build a circular system and reduce material flow.”

The RVMs will be located in high footfall areas such as the Corniche, Abu Dhabi International Airport, sports venues, malls and schools.

Last month, the new recycling bins were introduced at Adnoc petrol stations across the emirate.

Read more Abu Dhabi takes 172 million single-use plastic bags out of circulation in one year

The new project is part of the agency's Mission to Zero campaign, through which Abu Dhabi took 172 million plastic bags out of circulations following a ban last year.

The event on Wednesday was attended by several of the agency's key stakeholders and partners taking part in the initiative, including Lulu, Aldar and Carrefour.

Bertrand Loumaye, the country manager of Majid Al Futtaim, said that the company is committed to installing vending machines and bins across Carrefour stores in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

“We look forward to this next phase, as we continue to work towards Majid Al Futtaim's ambition of eliminating the distribution of single-use plastic across all of its businesses by 2025,” Mr Loumaye said.