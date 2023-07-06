Woman in Dubai jailed for stabbing lover's wife with fruit knife

A woman who attacked her lover's wife with a fruit knife has been jailed for two years in Dubai.

The attack happened after the Indian woman, 38, went to tell the wife about her 15-year affair with the husband, Dubai Criminal Court heard.

She went to hug the victim and stabbed her twice in the back, leaving wounds that were 4cm deep, medical records showed.

Court records showed the woman went to the man's apartment in Al Qusais on October 26 last year, where she met his wife at the door.

The Indian husband, 47, witnessed the incident and stopped the attack before his daughter called Dubai Police. The wife was taken to hospital for treatment.

The affair started in India and continued in the UAE.

“He brought me to Dubai in 2019 and we had an affair in a rented apartment in Sharjah,” official records show the woman said.

“I called him two hours before the incident and said that I will come to meet his family and tell them about our affair. He asked me not to come and closed the phone.”

She said she didn’t intend to stab the victim but wanted to scare her.

The husband testified that his wife opened the door to the woman who was angry and attacked her quickly with the knife. He rushed to help his wife and managed to remove the knife from the woman's hand.

When police arrived at the scene, they found more knives in the woman's bag.

Dubai Criminal Court sentenced the woman to two years in jail for attempted murder followed by deportation.

An appeal has been lodged against the conviction and the case has been transferred to Dubai Court of Appeal. The first hearing will be held on July 26.

The victim's lawyer, Mohammed Al Redha, said that the criminal court ordered the woman to pay compensation of Dh51,000. He said he will be filing a civil case to seek a larger amount.