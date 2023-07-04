Fire alert on Emirates airline plane as it lands in Birmingham

An Emirates airline passenger plane is to undergo inspection after a fire alert on arrival at Birmingham Airport in the UK on Tuesday.

A fire alert was raised after flight EK039 landed from Dubai and smoke was detected as the plane was taxiing.

Footage posted on social media showed smoke rising from the plane as it touched down at 12.30pm.

According to BirminghamLive, the A380 jumbo jet "ground to a halt" on the runway and was "surrounded by fire engines".

Emergency services arrived at the scene and passengers remained on board for 90 minutes while crews dealt with the incident.

"After the safe landing of flight EK039 from Dubai to Birmingham on July 4, the aircraft vacated the runway and was attended by emergency services and maintenance technicians as there were reports of smoke during taxiing," an Emirates representative told The National.

"A technical issue was identified, engines were shut down as a precaution and the aircraft was towed to a remote stand."

Passengers and crew were safely evacuated and the aircraft will undergo inspection, the representative added.

"We apologise for any inconvenience," they said. "The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance."

The incident comes only days after the airline resumed the commercial flight to Birmingham after the Covid-19 pandemic had halted air travel.

