President Surangel Whipps of Palau praises UAE's 'leading role' in climate action

Surangel Whipps Jr, the President of Palau, praised the UAE’s efforts to promote sustainability and renewable energy, saying it plays a “leading role” in climate action.

Mr Whipps confirmed his country’s participation in Cop28, which will take place in Dubai at Expo City this November.

Mr Whipps is visiting Japan.

“As a responsible and reliable partner of the international community, the UAE plays a leading role in climate action and in supporting efforts towards a clean energy transition,” state news agency Wam quoted him as saying.

“It is home to the largest solar energy projects in the world, invests in solar energy projects in many countries, and has made significant investments in peaceful nuclear energy in Abu Dhabi.”

He said Palau, an archipelago of more than 500 islands located 890 kilometres east of the Philippines in the Micronesian region of the Pacific Ocean, supports the appointment of Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, as Cop28 President-Designate.

“Climate and energy issues are linked. Facing the challenges of climate change and global warming and supporting environmental conservation efforts globally, will require constructive co-operation between oil producers and consumers,” Mr Whipps said.

