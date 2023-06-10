'This year is ours': UAE Manchester City fans confident of Champions League glory

Manchester City fans in the UAE are confident their side will secure long-awaited Champions glory against Inter Milan on Saturday – and make their treble dreams come true.

Pep Guardiola's all-conquering team will aim to become European champions for the first time against the Italian outfit at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Victory would see them become only the second English team – after their bitter rivals Manchester United in 1999 – to win the Premier League title, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

Moment of destiny awaits

Khalifa Mohammed, a 30-year-old Emirati fan who has previously travelled to Manchester to watch his favourite club in action, told The National that he has been waiting for this moment for years.

“We reached the final against Chelsea in 2021 and we lost. Last year, we lost against Real Madrid. This year is ours,” he said.

“There has been a stable and strong performance by the club in the recent year. All the team efforts will be crowned with the champion's title.”

Mr Mohammed said that since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, purchased the club in 2008, the team has gone from strength to strength.

“Despite not having won the champion's title yet, City has become a tough number among other teams who have a big history in the tournament,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said that the real power comes from the fact that the team play as one, rather than relying on one standout star.

“Despite all eyes being on [Erling] Haaland, we have witnessed brilliant performers from other players,” he said. “We dominated the match with Real Madrid in the semi-final after thrilling play by Bernando [Silva], [Julian] Alvares and [John] Stones.

“Inter Milan is a strong team, but we will win and get the third trophy of this season. We failed in previous tournaments, but not this time.”

'This is a must-win'

Manchester City fan Anas Al Hashemi is hopeful his side will triumph in Turkey on Saturday. Photo: Anas Al Hashemi

Fellow Emirati supporter Anas Al Hashemi, 37, believes the English side must get out of the blocks quickly to overcome the stiff opposition.

“We have to get a goal in first half to force Milan to open gaps in their defence and we can take advantage from our quick players,” he said.

“It’s a must-win match for city fans. If we don't score then it will be tough in the second half and might reach penalties.”

Mr Al Hashemi has followed the club since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008 and hopes this will be the crowning moment on a trophy-laden journey.

“City need to play with same formation that played against Real Madrid in the semi-final. It’s a 90-minute match and City should focus in every single minute,” he added.

“Our long waiting for this title should end.”

A perfect ending awaits

Manchester City players John Stones, Ederson and Ruben Dias celebrate victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi finals. EPA

For Salman Butti, a 31-year-old Emirati, winning the title would be the reward for years of hard work in the club.

“It will be the perfect ending to an already extraordinary campaign,” Mr Butti told The National.

He said the match against Inter Milan will be the toughest since there is only one match to decide who lifts the trophy.

“If it's a home and away match, then we would be 100 per cent sure of winning the title. City is very strong at home and wins all the time, but it's a 90-minute match and anything can happen,” he added.

Mr Butti said he will watch the match with friends in a cafe in Dubai.

“Players need to be fully focused during the match and I hope Pep [Guardiola] will sail through without any problems.”

The Champions League final has been one of the most talked about topics in cafes, offices and social gatherings across the country.

Not everyone will be backing the Premier League winners, of course – especially those with allegiances in the red half of Manchester.

Uzma Harun, a 24-year-old resident in Dubai, said she is excited to watch the match, despite being a Manchester United fan.

“I will cheer for Inter Milan because I am a Manchester United fan and because we lost against them in the FA Cup Final,” she told The National.

Despite being invited to her friend's wedding on Saturday, she hopes she can catch the game.

“I will go to the wedding but my eyes will be on the match,” she said. She added that she would be watching a live stream of the football game on her phone instead.

“Such matches can't be left behind,” she said.

UAE fans can watch a live screening of the big match at Town Square in Yas Mall, with kick-off at 11pm GST.