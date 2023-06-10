Dubai offers free Careem bikes on Saturday

Dubai residents will be offered free Careem bikes for a day to celebrate World Environment Day.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority has partnered with the company behind the transport app to encourage drivers to ditch their cars for the day.

The initiative will last all day on Saturday, June 10, and Careem will not charge users for trips of up to 45 minutes long.

Careem bikes can be picked up from any of the 186 docking stations across the emirate for an unlimited number of trips.

Users need to book using the Careem mobile app, look under All Services on the home screen, and click on Bike under Go.

Users must enter credit card details but they will not be charged if they enter the code ‘FREE’ to access the pass for 24 hours.

The initiative is the latest in a series of projects and partnerships to reduce Dubai’s carbon footprint and push more people to use public transport and bikes, rather than their cars for short journeys.

A 160 metre cycle tunnel has opened in Meydan that can accommodate 800 cyclists an hour.

A Dh400 million plan to transform the emirate into a cycle friendly city was announced in 2021.

It included plans by the RTA to increase the total length of cycling tracks in Dubai to 819km by the end of 2026.

