UAE launches nationwide campaign to boost public awareness of sustainability programmes

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of the UAE's Higher Committee overseeing preparations for the Cop28 UN climate summit, has announced a nationwide campaign to boost public awareness about the nation's sustainability programmes.

The campaign comes in the Year of Sustainability, as the UAE prepares to host Cop28 in November in Dubai, further strengthening its commitment to climate action.

الاستدامة جزء من هويتنا و قيمنا و ركيزة أساسية في عملنا .. الاستدامة أسلوب حياة #عام_الاستدامة pic.twitter.com/gBToIwj2Q6 — عبدالله بن زايد (@ABZayed) June 3, 2023

The goal is to promote community involvement.

Authorities are aiming to motivate more people to adopt environmentally friendly habits, and to instill a sense of responsibility in the fight against climate change, thereby nurturing a community conscious of sustainability issues.

The campaign's official website, sustainableuae.ae, showcases various national initiatives and success stories, demonstrating the UAE's dedication to environmental conservation and collective action for a sustainable future.

The multi-faceted campaign encompasses several aspects, such as "The Founding Father’s Legacy", honouring the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's contributions to sustainability.

The "Climate Makers" segment spotlights community members spearheading innovative climate and environmental initiatives, whereas the "Road to Zero" reflects the country's multi-sectoral efforts to attain net zero emissions in line with national objectives.

Additionally, "Green Architecture" showcases some of the UAE’s most iconic and sustainable structures, and the "Reserve" emphasises the nation's collaborative and innovative efforts to safeguard its unique natural ecosystems.

The UAE is undertaking collective action to create a sustainable future through initiatives spanning a wide range of sectors.

These areas include efforts to achieve net zero emissions, as well as conservation initiatives on land and sea.