My Dubai Rent: Influencer pays Dh56,000 for stylish studio in Sobha Hartland

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Felipe Gonzalez has made himself right at home in his spacious studio apartment in Dubai's up-and-coming Sobha Hartland development.

The influencer and content creator pays Dh56,000 ($15,247) for the property in Mohammed bin Rashid City, where he has lived for three months.

He has renovated the entire unit in a modern, minimalistic aesthetic with pops of colour and striking artworks throughout.

Currently, the Italian resident splits his rent across two cheques and has signed a one-year tenancy, which he hopes to extend next year.

This week, he invited The National into his apartment to show us how he has made his mark on the newbuild.

Why did you choose to live here?

In 2019, I was living in a studio in Downtown Dubai and when my tenancy came up for renewal, I decided to look a little bit further afield and found Sobha Hartland just 10 minutes down the road.

The price was really good, everything in the building was finished to a really high standard and back then it was a brand-new area. I spent three years in a one-bedroom apartment then moved to this studio in the building next door.

Its 665 square feet, which is plenty of space for someone living alone. There’s no balcony but I don’t care. It’s really bright, the space is open and it has a lovely homely feel to it.

What kind of facilities do you have around you?

I love the area, it’s really green with a beautiful park that’s dog-friendly and perfect for families. We have two pools, a gym, three pharmacies, plenty of shops and lots of cafes.

The only thing we’re still waiting for is an ATM but other than that, we have everything. When I first moved here there was nothing, but now it’s a real community and every day it’s getting better and better.

Did you have to look at many properties before settling on this one?

After three years in the area, I knew I wanted to stay here, so I restricted my search to the Sobha Hartland area.

I saw one or two other apartments in the area but this one was a good price, and everything just fell into place.

All the buildings here are immaculate and there’s no traffic at all. Getting Downtown is really easy and I can be at the Dubai Mall in a matter of minutes.

Do you think living here offers value for money?

The oldest building here is three of four years old so you’re getting a brand-new apartment for a great price. I think it’s really good value for money when you consider the rent in some of the busier areas where the buildings are more dated and have more problems.

Sobha has its own app where we can schedule maintenance requests and it’s also chiller free, which saves money on bills, especially in the summer.

What would you change about where you live?

There’s still some construction going on in the area and even though it’s quite limited where I live, I’ll be happy when I don’t have to see or hear it in the neighbourhood any more.

Not having an ATM can also be a bit of an inconvenience but in terms of drawbacks, these are quite insignificant. Apart from those two things, I wouldn’t change anything at all.

What touches have you made to the apartment to make it feel like your own?

I’m quite picky when it comes to decor, so it took me a little while to find a colour scheme and furniture that I really like.

In January I moved in, and I’ve only just finished everything in the last week because I wanted to co-ordinate specific colours and textures.

The apartment was unfurnished when I moved in, so I researched lots of trends and gradually put together all the elements to create something unique.

I found my stools in Abu Dhabi and had them customised to fit my kitchen and I have a really comfy sofa bed for when I have guests.

This year, I was really feeling the orange, so I added splashes of bright colour around the place, and I have an art wall which is a really nice centre piece.

Do you see yourself living there much longer?

Absolutely. I only moved in a few months ago and I love my apartment. As far as studios go, it’s very spacious and doesn’t feel stuffy at all. It’s really comfortable and homely, and I’m very happy here.