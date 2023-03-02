Micro-earthquake reported off Fujairah coast

Tremor was 'slightly felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE'

Mar 02, 2023
The National Centre of Meteorology said a micro-earthquake with a 1.9-magnitude occurred off the coast of Fujairah.

NCM's National Seismic Network said the tremor was recorded off the coast of Dibba at a depth of 17km.

It said the seismic activity was "slightly felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE".

Micro-earthquakes are recorded by seismographs and sometimes felt by people in the area. Anything below a magnitude of 2 can be detected by instruments, while anything from 2 to 2.9 may cause hanging objects to swing.

Such small quakes are relatively infrequent in the Emirates.

In June, a 2.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the town of Al Bataeh, Sharjah.

In October 2021, another micro-earthquake measuring 1.9 magnitude was recorded in Dibba.

Updated: March 02, 2023, 6:23 PM
