Dubai Police help prisoners train to be mechanics to boost rehabilitation drive

Dubai Police have teamed up with a car dealership to offer mechanics courses to prisoners as part of their rehabilitation.

The force partnered with Al Masaood Automobiles to train male inmates in an effort to equip them with the practical skills they need to get their lives back on track once they are freed.

Brig Marwan Julfar, director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Establishments, said such support was crucial to give prisoners a chance to make a meaningful contribution to society.

“Our programmes tackle various psychological and emotional problems and help to remove the barriers of fear and hesitation that may haunt the inmates after their release,” Brig Julfar said.

“They also aim to make it easier for the inmates to reintegrate back into mainstream society.”

He spoke of the importance of both mental health and financial support for inmates and their families.

Police host a number of skills-building courses and workshops under the initiative and also host social and sport events throughout the year.

UAE leaders typically offer pardons to hundreds of inmates each year on important occasions such as National Day, Ramadan and Eid.

