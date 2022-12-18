UAE weather: temperature expected to drop to 9ºC in Abu Dhabi

Night-time temperatures in the UAE are forecast to drop next week, and Abu Dhabi residents can expect 9ºC on Wednesday night.

On Sunday, highs of 26ºC can be expected in Abu Dhabi, while temperatures in Dubai will hit 27ºC. Evening lows of 18ºC and 20ºC respectively are forecast.

On Monday, highs of 28ºC in both emirates are expected. In Fujairah, it will be slightly cooler at 26ºC. Overnight temperatures will drop to 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, and will be slightly cooler in Dubai, with 18ºC expected.

Dubai will have much the same on Tuesday. However, readings in Abu Dhabi will be a degree higher during the day, and Fujairah is expected to feel cooler in the sun but warmer at night than Sunday.

On Wednesday, daytime temperatures will remain steady but at night a substantial drop is expected. Abu Dhabi will fall to 9ºC, while Dubai will be warmer at 11ºC.

Fujairah, which is normally cooler than other emirates, will have the warmest evening at 15ºC.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Saturday was 9.9ºC at Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.