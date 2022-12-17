David Cameron takes teaching job at Abu Dhabi university

David Cameron, the UK's former prime minister, has accepted a teaching position at New York University Abu Dhabi.

He will lecture students on politics in the age of disruption during a three-week course in January, NYUAD confirmed to The National. The course will be available to all NYUAD students, as well as full time NYU undergraduates in other locations. Topics will include migration and the invasion of Ukraine.

"David Cameron will be teaching a three-week course as part of J-Term in January titled Practising Politics and Government in the Age of Disruption," a statement from the university said.

"NYU Abu Dhabi offers J-Term courses in many locations around the world. Many classes are open not only to NYU Abu Dhabi students but also to full-time NYU undergraduates from other locations in their sophomore, junior, or senior year. These courses give students the opportunity to study together and experience the rich diversity of the NYU Global Network.

"In addition to faculty, J-Term courses are taught by renowned scholars, writers, artists, journalists, practitioners, and policy analysts who teach only during the January term."

Mr Cameron appeared at the Abu Dhabi Ideas Festival in 2018, an NYUAD event, and spoke at a session titled Polarising: Bridging the Gaps and Cancer: An End in Sight. There he commented on one of the topics he will be lecturing about in January.

“Clearly in Britain, we have to do better in controlling immigration … [it is the] number one political issue year after year,” he said.

Political disruption is a subject Mr Cameron knows much about. He was prime minister between 2010 and 2016, when he agreed to give the British people the choice of whether to remain in the EU or not. When the vote for leaving it came in, he resigned, prompting a carousel of leaders for a divided nation.