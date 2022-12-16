Liverpool FC stars share photo enjoying Dubai dunes

Star players from Liverpool Football Club have posted a photo of themselves enjoying time in the desert.

Smiling with arms extended in the air, the footballers took a moment during their excursion on to the Dubai dunes to capture the scene.

The photo includes Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, and goalkeeper Adrian.

Some of the stars are participating in the Dubai Super Cup, and play AC Milan on Friday at 7.30pm at Al Maktoum Stadium. Others not in action appear to have joined their teammates for some winter sun.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were beaten 3-1 in their opening Dubai Super Cup match against Lyon on Sunday.

The Reds are building up for the return of club football after the World Cup, with their League Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City first up next Thursday before the Premier League resumes on Boxing Day.

