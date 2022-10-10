Dubai residents no longer have to register names and Emirates ID of co-occupants

Residents in Dubai now have to register only the number of co-occupants living with them, rather than providing their identities.

On September 24, the Dubai Land Department announced that residents and homeowners had two weeks to provide the names, dates of birth and Emirates ID details of those living with them.

However, an email was sent by the department to residents on Friday, informing them they would now need to provide only the number of co-occupants residing in their properties.

Read More Knowing rights is key for Abu Dhabi tenants faced with rent increases

“As part of Dubai Land Department’s efforts to provide the highest standards of quality of life and enhance the health and safety standards in existing buildings, we would like to inform you that the number of occupants within a rented property must be declared in the system; all other personal data is optional,” the email read.

Once registered on the Dubai REST app, the number of co-occupants will automatically be updated on the Ejari tenancy contract.

The email did not clarify if the new rules also apply to the family members of homeowners.

Registering is simple and can be done online through an eight-step process which is explained on the website of the Dubai Land Department.

How to register:

Open the Dubai REST mobile application and log in with the primary account holder’s username and password.

If you are a new user, you will have to first register with Dubai Land Department.

Choose your role as “individual” and login with UAE Pass for quick access

Authenticate yourself via the UAE Pass mobile application

From the Dashboard, select the property where you are a tenant

Select manage co-occupants to proceed

Select “add more” to add co-occupants to the property where you are a tenant

Enter the number of co-occupants

Add all members of the family who are living in that property.

To remove a co-occupant, select the delete icon and submit.

Dubai Q2 rent prices - at a glance