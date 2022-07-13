Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises President Sheikh Mohamed's address to nation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said President Sheikh Mohamed had delivered a "road map" for the future of the Emirates in his address to the nation on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, he said Sheikh Mohamed had offered a “positive message for the economy”.

Sheikh Mohamed was one of a number of leading figures, both in the UAE and abroad, to praise Sheikh Mohamed's speech.

Senior Emirati official Dr Anwar Gargash said the address showed the UAE was on course to achieve its goals with “strength, determination and openness”.

Dr Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said Sheikh Mohamed's televised speech on Wednesday highlighted his commitment to supporting and investing in the people of the Emirates and his belief in the abilities of young people.

He also praised the “hope, optimism and ambition” conveyed in the President's 10-minute message in a series of posts on Twitter.

Sheikh Mohamed set out his vision for the country in his address to the nation, stressing that hard work, dedication and innovation would continue the strong growth the Emirates has seen in recent years.

He said that empowering the nation's people was the top priority for its leaders.

Sustainability, transparency, sovereignty and security are also crucial, he added.

Dr Gargash reiterated the importance of ensuring the UAE's security and stability through a foreign policy centred on the principles of peace and co-operation.

“The hope, optimism and ambition conveyed in the speech of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, may God protect him, contains a clear message that the UAE is moving towards its goals and aspirations with strength, determination and openness,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The speech emphasised the UAE's foreign policy during the era of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, which is based on principles firmly rooted in the sovereignty and security of the Emirates, the promotion of peace and co-operation among peoples, and work for their well-being in a framework of trust, credibility and mutual respect to ensure the future of future generations.”

He added that the broadcast exemplified the “established traditions of communication between the leadership and the people”.

Egyptian leader hails 'road map for future'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi also praised Sheikh Mohamed's vision for the UAE.

“I followed with great interest the speech of my brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, to the brotherly Emirati people, in which he laid out a clear road map for prosperity, development and brotherhood, and clearly defined the UAE's internal and foreign policy,” Mr El Sisi said on Twitter.

“I reaffirm our determination to strengthen relations of brotherhood and co-operation and move them to broader horizons under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

'A father and a friend'

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said Sheikh Mohamed was speaking to all people in the UAE, both young and old, citizens and residents alike, as a father, brother and friend.

She said he delivered a message of peace and well-being not only to the people of the UAE but those around the world.

Ms Buhumaid said the speech was “inclusive, comprehensive and courteous” and called on the public to do their utmost to support the country's progress.

“His Highness also lauded the pivotal efforts of the private sector to take a greater and more effective role in building the economy of the UAE and sincerely expressed the efforts of the UAE in making the world live in peace and harmony,” the minister said.

Ohoud Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and Future, said the UAE was entering a new phase of development under the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed.

She said the UAE was building on firm foundations to forge a sustainable future.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said Sheikh Mohamed's uplifting message to the public was in keeping with the values of Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father, and the late Sheikh Khalifa.

'Inspirational words'

Prominent Emirati businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor spoke of the importance of Sheikh Mohamed addressing the public directly.

“A salute to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his inspirational words and his clear stance,” he said.

“His message matters to citizens and residents alike. Since the beginning, the UAE's strength is in its people and their union.”