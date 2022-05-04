Mother welcomes new arrival after going into labour at Dubai airport

Emergency services in Dubai came to the aid of a heavily pregnant Ethiopian traveller who went into labour while waiting for a flight home.

The woman was transiting through Dubai International Airport with her three children after landing from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, when she realised a new arrival was on its way.

An ambulance team at the airport quickly provided assistance and police eased her concerns over the well-being of her children while she was taken to hospital to give birth.

Police did not say when the event took place.

"The traveller was resting in the transit stop at Dubai International Airport when she went into labour," said Maj Gen Ali Atiq bin Lahej, director of airports security at Dubai Police.

"Being with her three children, the woman panicked and became worried because [there was] no one with her to look after them and give her a hand."

He said ambulance services provided the woman with immediate support.

"They communicated with the operation room to prepare the clinic to receive an emergency childbirth, where the traveller gave birth to a healthy baby," he said.

"The Dubai ambulance team managed to transfer the traveller to Latifa Women and Children Hospital, while the Dubai Police team, joined by an employee from Emirates Airlines, provided full care for the children and transferred them to the airport hotel."

Officials followed up with the woman after her airport drama and ensured she had a safe trip back home after her travel plans were diverted.

Maj Gen bin Lahej thanked Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health Authority and Emirates airline for their support during the incident.

On high alert

It is not the first time emergency services have stepped up to support an expectant mother in a moment of need.

In March, The National told how a woman in Ajman gave birth to her daughter in an ambulance while being taken to hospital.

Two ambulances were sent to the woman’s house in the Al Rumaila area of the emirate after she went into labour and called National Ambulance for help.

But the woman suffered severe labour pains on the way to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

She safely delivered a baby with the help of the emergency medical team in the vehicle.

Both mother and baby were in good health after being taken to hospital.

National Ambulance urged members of the public to immediately call 998 when requiring emergency assistance.