UAE sends condolences to Japan after earthquake that killed three

More than 100 people were injured in the 7.4 magnitude quake that hit Fukushima and sent a tsunami to shore

Mar 18, 2022

The UAE has sent its condolences to Japan after an earthquake hit the country's north-east coast near Fukushima on Wednesday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation expressed its sympathy and solidary with the Japanese government, people and families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The 7.4 magnitude quake killed at least three and injured more than 100, according to AFP and Reuters.

It also smashed furniture and knocked out power as a small tsunami reached the shore.

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings swayed violently.

Footage showed broken walls and shards of glass scattered on the street near the main train station in Fukushima city.

Roads were damaged and water poured out from broken underground pipes.

