Powerful earthquake strikes Japan's north-east coast and triggers tsunami warning

A powerful earthquake has rocked Japan's north-east coast, leaving two million people without power and triggering a Tsunami warning.

Wednesday's tremor registered magnitude 7.3, public broadcaster NHK reported. It shook large parts of eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.

We've lost power to our entire house. Looks like the entire street too and the buildings around us. https://t.co/gmUN26JzSB pic.twitter.com/GpK9NEAwd2 — RoselleK (@roselle_pk) March 16, 2022

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake struck 60 kilometres below the sea at 11.36pm local time. A tsunami alert was issued for Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) said two million homes in the Kanto region were without power in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Tepco, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that suffered meltdowns after the 2011 quake and tsunami that destroyed its cooling systems, said workers were checking for potential damage,

There were no immediate reports of any casualties.