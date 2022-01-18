Asteroid bigger than Burj Khalifa to fly over UAE tonight

An asteroid larger than the Burj Khalifa will fly over the UAE tonight.

The space rock – known as asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 – measures 1.05 kilometres across, while the world’s tallest building stands at 0.83km.

It will safely pass by the planet from a distance of 1,900,000km, which is five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

Travelling at a speed of about 76,192kph, the celestial object is expected to fly directly over the UAE tonight between 11.30pm to 12.30am Wednesday.

Its closest approach towards the planet will take place on January 19, at 1.49am. It will not come this close to Earth for the next 200 years.

Asteroids are rocky leftovers from the formation of the early system. More than 1.1 million have been found but many remain undiscovered.

Roy Cooper / The National

Scottish-Australian astronomer Robert McNaught discovered this one in 1994.

An astrophotographer in Abu Dhabi has been tracking the asteroid, as it approaches Earth.

Aldrin Gabuya from the Al Sadeem Observatory captured footage of the space rock on January 16.

“Unlike the planet-killer comet in the Don't Look Up movie, asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) will safely zoom past us,” the observatory tweeted.

“Not too close to collide with our planet, but not too far to be observed with a small scope.”

Astronomers around the world regularly track asteroids to ensure none of them is a threat to the Earth.

(1/3) This asteroid is giving us the #DontLookUp vibes. 👀



On January 19 at 1:09 A.M. #UAE time, near-Earth asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1) that is bigger than the #BurjKhalifa in terms of diameter will make its closest approach towards Earth. pic.twitter.com/ZByroZ427y — Al Sadeem Observatory (@AlSadeemObs) January 16, 2022

To test Earth’s defences against any future threats from these space rocks, Nasa launched a spacecraft last year that would intentionally crash into an asteroid to see if it could be deflected off course.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) mission will involve Didymos and Dimorphos, a binary asteroid system about 11 million km from Earth.

Dimorphos will be struck by the spacecraft between September and October with the aim of changing its path.

Studying asteroids is also important, as they are the building blocks of planets and can reveal mysteries of the solar system.

Last year, Nasa launched a spacecraft that will visit eight asteroids over 12 years to study the evolution of the solar system.

Called Lucy, it will fly by one Main Belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids. These are leftover parts of planets that are travelling in an orbit before and behind Jupiter.

The UAE announced plans last year to launch a mission to the Main Asteroid Belt, and a Venus fly-by.