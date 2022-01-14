YouTube star AboFlah hits halfway goal of raising $10 million for refugees

YouTube star AboFlah has raised more than $5 million to support UAE's Warm Winter campaign.

The Kuwaiti has been living in a glass box in Downtown Dubai since January 7 to raise $10 million to support tens of thousands of refugees and others in need across the region.

He has been livestreaming his experience from the glass box to more than 22 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He has vowed to remain in the box – which is on public view in Burj Park in Downtown Dubai, near Burj Khalifa – until the target has been reached.

Celebrating hitting the halfway point of raising $10 million in support of the Warm Winter initiative. Photo: AboFlah YouTube Channel

The fundraising drive will help to provide essential food, winter clothing, blankets, mattresses and critical aid to about 100,000 displaced families during harsh winter conditions.

In only one week, AboFlah raised $5,069,878m which will help more than 50,000 needy families.

Other leading donors include UAE Food Bank, Eyal Zayed or Zayed's Sons humanitarian initiative and Ahmad Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor.

READ MORE YouTube star to live in glass box in Dubai to boost fundraising drive

AboFlah's stunt has gone viral on Instagram with more than six million followers praising his efforts.

It is not the first time that the star, whose real name is Hassan Suleiman, has helped to raise money for charity.

In October 2021, he helped the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and raised $1 million during a 28-hour live broadcast to support refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.