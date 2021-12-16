Sheikha Fatima sends condolences to wife of the planner who helped shape Abu Dhabi

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, has sent a message of condolence to the wife of Dr Abdulrahman Makhlouf, the city planner who helped shape Abu Dhabi.

Dr Makhlouf, who died at the age 98 on Tuesday, planned the capital's grid system in the early years of the UAE’s union.

A statement on Wam said Sheikha Fatima had contacted Majda Mohammed Hassan to “extended her heartfelt sympathy and solace” to the family.

In addition to the Mother of the Nation, Sheikha Fatima is the Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Chairwoman of the General Women's Union.

Dr Makhlouf, whose death was reported by The National on Tuesday, was an Egyptian with an architecture degree from Cairo University and a doctorate from Germany. He first arrived in Abu Dhabi in October 1968.

He came to work for Sheikh Zayed after completing projects in Saudi Arabia, and answered a cable and offer of work from a UN technical office official who was supporting the emirate.

He fell in love with the city and never left, designing the capital’s grid system while sitting on the floor with the country's Founding Father at Qasr Al Bahr, the Sea Palace.