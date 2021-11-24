Metro to open early for Sheikh Hamdan's Dubai Run

The Dubai Metro's operating hours will be extended on the morning of Friday, November 26, to accommodate runners who have signed up to take part in the Dubai Run fitness challenge.

The red and green lines of the Metro will open at 3.30am to give those taking part plenty of time to prepare for the start of the event.

Dubai Run's 5km route. Image: Dubai Run

The 5-kilometre and 10km races along Sheikh Zayed Road will start near the World Trade Centre Metro Station.

Runners can take in spectacular views of Downtown Dubai on the shorter fun run around the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The 10km route for more serious runners tracks along Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard past the foot of the world-famous Burj Khalifa before looping back through DIFC in the heart of the business district.

The road race was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, with runners asked to take part wherever they could to mark the annual event.

Dubai Run's 10km route. Image: Dubai Run

It forms part of the 30-day Dubai Fitness Challenge that is aimed at encouraging health and well-being in the community by calling on residents to exercise for half an hour every day from October 27 to November 27.

Both races start at 6am, with those taking part asked to arrive from 4am. Runners must cross the start line by 7.30am and complete the route within two hours.

Bibs to be worn during the event can be collected from Za'abeel Halls 5 and 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre until midnight on Thursday, November 25.

Entrants must bring their QR code given on registration.

To ensure the arrival of participants to the #DubaiRUN race, we extended the operating hours of #DubaiMetro in its both Red & Green Lines on Friday, 26 November 2021, with the first trip starting at 3:30 am. Find more details about the metro trips to @DXBFitChallenge here👇 pic.twitter.com/LQtLobRor1 — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 23, 2021

Parking is available at the Centrepoint, Etisalat, Jebel Ali, Jumeirah Golf Estates, BurJuman, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and Ibn Battuta Mall Metro stations.

Free parking is available at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Friday only and some roads will be closed in the area while the event is on.

People can participate in the Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Run 2019 - in pictures