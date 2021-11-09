Ras Al Khaimah fire crews extinguish major blaze in oil factory

Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence extinguished a major fire in an oil factory in the industrial area of Al Jazirah Al Hamra (Red Island) on Monday.

The local fire department said there were no injuries as a result of the blaze, which was first reported at 7.30pm.

Brig Gen Mohammed Al Zaabi, head of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence, said four fire crews from Red Island, Al Rafaa and Al Diqdaka, in addition to support teams from Umm Al Quwain, attended the incident.

Using foam, they were able to bring the fire under control inside an hour, before starting the cooling process with water, which lasted two hours.

Brig Al Zaabi said RAK Ceramics provided water tanks.

He said the fire resulted in only material losses that have not yet been estimated.

The site was handed over to Ras Al Khaimah Police to determine the cause of the blaze.

Brig Al Zaabi praised the co-operation of all parties, including Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Union of Electricity and the National Ambulance.