Fire breaks out at perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain

Fire occurred on Saturday in Umm Al Thuoob industrial area

Gillian Duncan
Nov 6, 2021

A fire broke out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in a video released by the emirate’s media office.

“Civil Defence teams in Umm Al Quwain are dealing with a fire incident in a perfume factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area,” said a caption accompanying the footage on the office's Instagram post.

In September, fire fighters from Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah worked for more than six hours to bring a blaze under control at a tyre factory in the same district.

A perfume factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area was destroyed in 2016.

Updated: November 6th 2021, 9:24 AM
Umm Al Quwain
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fire breaks out at perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain
An image that illustrates this article UAE at 50: Fifty images that have defined cricket in the country over half a century
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai - in pictures
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed visits pavilions of Indonesia, Egypt and Jordan