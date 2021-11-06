Fire breaks out at perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain

A fire broke out at a perfume factory in Umm Al Quwain on Saturday.

Thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky in a video released by the emirate’s media office.

“Civil Defence teams in Umm Al Quwain are dealing with a fire incident in a perfume factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area,” said a caption accompanying the footage on the office's Instagram post.

In September, fire fighters from Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah worked for more than six hours to bring a blaze under control at a tyre factory in the same district.

A perfume factory in the Umm Al Thuoob industrial area was destroyed in 2016.