Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed holds series of talks in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, hosted the President of Comoros during a day of high-level talks with international figures.

Sheikh Mohamed discussed ways to forge closer ties with the archipelago with its leader, Azali Assoumani, who is currently visiting the UAE.

The two men reviewed investment opportunities, commerce, the economy and development during the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr.

They also explored regional and internal issues and spoke of the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The UAE has delivered crucial assistance to Comoros, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, over several decades.

In August, the Emirates sent 300,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and 600,000 syringe needles to aid its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE has delivered financial support to Comoros since 1979 and in June, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development pledged Dh35 million ($9.5m).

Sheikh Mohamed also welcomed Crown Prince Guillaume, of Luxembourg to Qasr Al Bahr, also known as the Sea Palace.

The pair talked of enhancing ties between their respective nations and looked ahead to developing closer investment and economic partnerships.

Sheikh Mohamed also received Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.

During the meeting they touched on the WEF's plans for the future, the global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Great Narrative event, to be hosted in Dubai on Thursday and Friday, was another important topic on the agenda.

The two-day convention will gather global experts in sectors including health, genetics, space, economics, urbanisation and climate change, and will culminate in a book, The Great Narrative.

On Monday, Mr Schwab met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Ruler of Dubai awarded Mr Schwab the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal in recognition of his significant role in leading the WEF for 50 years.