Weather conditions will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler in the UAE on Saturday, forecasters say.

Conditions will be humid with probability of mist formation over some internal areas.

Temperatures will reach 33°C in Abu Dhabi and 37°C in Dubai.

Read more Abu Dhabi unveils 'virtual' business licences to boost foreign direct investment

Winds will be light to moderate throughout the day, typically reaching between 15 to 25 km/h.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.