Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Pope Francis given trophies at Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis have received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognising people and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.

The award was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, where the two religious leaders signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity – under the patronage of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity – and became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The trophies were presented by Cardinal Miguel Angel Ayuso, meeting chairman of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary general of HCHF.

The HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world and to fulfil the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE. The values the award celebrates reflect Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to working closely with people from all backgrounds, his moral legacy, humanitarianism and respect for others, and helping them, regardless of their religion, gender, race or nationality

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is decided every year by an independent judging committee, appointed by the HCHF. This week, members of the 2022 judging committee held meetings with Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Vatican City and Rome, respectively.

The independent Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee includes Mahamadou Issoufou, former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership; José Ramos-Horta, the 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former president of East Timor; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of South Africa and former UN undersecretary general; Cardinal Michael Czerny, Undersecretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See; Dr. Leah Pisar, president of the Aladdin Project; and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF).