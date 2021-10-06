Coronavirus: UAE records 156 new cases and three deaths

The UAE reported 156 new coronavirus cases and 216 recoveries on Wednesday.

Officials said three people died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 737,229 cases, 730,309 recoveries and 2,107 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29 last year.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January.

An additional 298,908 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing to 85,810,321 the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the UAE has authorised emergency use of booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for some groups.

Booster shots are to be given six months after the second dose.

The announcement came during the weekly Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday.

The groups that should take a booster shot are senior citizens and residents aged over 60; people with chronic diseases, or at risk of complications (aged 50-59); and people receiving long-term health care (aged 18 years and over).

The announcement does not apply to those who have received Pfizer-BioNTech or Sputnik booster doses after being fully vaccinated with Sinopharm.

The briefing heard that the decision came after studies showed the benefits of a booster six months after the second dose.