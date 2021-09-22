Dubai opens long Covid clinics for patients with lingering symptoms

A long Covid patient undergoes rehab treatment at RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah. Dubai Health Authority will run drop-in clinics for patients with lingering symptoms every week. Reem Mohammed / The National

Two clinics in Dubai have been specially equipped for Covid-19 patients who have lingering symptoms after recovering from the virus.

Drop-in services will be held at Al Barsha Health Centre on Tuesdays and Nad Al Hammar Health Centre on Thursdays.

The service is for people who contracted Covid-19 and, despite later testing negative for the virus, are still suffering from related symptoms four to 14 weeks later. Pregnant women and children under 6 are not able to attend.

“Post-Covid-19 clinics help support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness,” said Dr Hanan Al Hammadi, from Dubai Health Authority, which runs the two clinics.

“The aim is to conduct a thorough investigation, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas, such as pulmonology, cardiology, mental health or neurology.”

The clinic will offer assessments with a medical specialist, diagnostic tests and treatments addressing the patient's symptoms.

“The aim is to diagnose medical issues that need intervention and help the patient move towards a path of recovery and wellbeing,” Dr Al Hammadi said.

Studies have found that the chances of developing long Covid are severely reduced if the patient is fully vaccinated.

Researchers discovered that double-vaccinated people who get the virus were 73 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospital, and 31 per cent less likely to have acute symptoms.

Last month, a long Covid clinic in Ras Al Khaimah specialising in the treatment of people with lingering viral symptoms revealed 62 per cent of its patients were overweight.

The symptoms and health conditions of 3,277 patients between March and December of last year were studied.

The data from RAK Hospital’s health and lifestyle study adds to evidence that overweight patients and those with health issues are more likely to suffer complications related to long Covid.

Patients can book an appointment at the Dubai post-covid clinic through the DHA’s call centre 800 342 and they require a referral from a doctor at a DHA hospital or health centre or a telemedicine referral from DHA’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

