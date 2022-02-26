Ras Al Khaimah offers free hotel stays to stranded Ukrainian holidaymakers

Ukrainian tourists holidaying in Ras Al Khaimah can remain in their hotels free of charge, according to the emirate's tourism authority.

“Our utmost priority is the well-being and safety of all our valued visitors, regardless of nationality or country of residence,” a representative of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority told The National on Saturday.

“Within this context, the authority has provided Ukrainian guests staying in Ras Al Khaimah with full board accommodation, inclusive of food and beverage and other amenities,” the representative said.

Ukrainian travellers in Ras Al Khaimah can stay in their current hotel free of charge for a temporary period according to tourism authorities. Photo: Radisson Hotels

The offer extends to existing hotel guests, and is for a limited period of time.

According to the representative, more than 500 holidaymakers are currently in the UAE's northernmost emirates, with no means to return home after war broke out.

The country closed its airspace to civilians on Thursday as the attack commenced and flights from the UAE to destinations across Ukraine are suspended.

Airlines in the UAE have also rerouted flights to the US, Sweden and Russia in order to avoid Ukrainian airspace. Low-cost airline flydubai and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi have cancelled services to destinations in Russia including Krasnodar, Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.

Known for its adventure offerings, Ras Al Khaimah is a popular holiday destination for travellers from Europe's second-largest country.

In 2021, the emirate announced a partnership with Ukraine International Airlines to launch direct flights from Kiev, which is only a five-hour flight from Boryspil International Airport.

Each year, about 10,000 people visit Ras Al Khaimah from Ukraine, the tourism authority said.