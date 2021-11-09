Saudi Arabia's flynas launches first direct international flights to AlUla, from Dubai

Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline flynas is launching its first direct international flights to AlUla International Airport from the UAE and Kuwait from November 19. Domestic routes from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have also been added to the roster.

Three direct flights will operate weekly from Dubai to the ancient city while two weekly direct flights will take off from Kuwait City, the airline said. Additionally, there will be four flights a week from Riyadh and three weekly flights from Dammam and Jeddah.

“We are excited to make AlUla more accessible to all travellers in the region, a destination that is truly unique and never fails to impress even the most experienced travellers," flynas chief executive Bander Almohanna said.

Phillip Jones, the chief destination management and marketing officer for the Royal Commission for AlUla, called the announcement "a huge milestone".

“For millennia, AlUla has been a crossroads of civilisations. Our ancient oasis has welcomed travellers and settlers to share commodities, ideas and build communities. We will once again be on the international travellers route and we look to introducing more visitors to the monumentality of the destination.”

The first international flights on Friday, November 19, coincide with a concert by Syrian soprano Faia Younan, who will perform at the Maraya Concert Hall. The cubic mirrored building, which reflects the surrounding desert, holds the Guinness World Record for largest mirrored structure.

In April, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced an exciting new master plan set to transform AlUla into a must-visit destination for travellers across the world.

Encompassing five distinct districts interconnected by a low-carbon tramway, the Journey Through Time project offers culture, art, history, adventure and more in north-west Saudi Arabia.

Watch a video of the AlUla master plan below: