Pet-friendly Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club opens with waterfront vistas

Dubai’s newest hotel has opened in the former site of the city's much-loved low-rise yacht club.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is now welcoming overnight guests for a stay that comes with stunning vistas over one of the world’s largest man-made marinas.

Standing 230 metres tall, the skyscraper has 158 hotel rooms and more than 300 residences set along the waterfront promenade. The four-star hotel opened at the site that was formerly home to the much-loved Dubai Marina Yacht Club.

With a sophisticated but unpretentious Miami-inspired design, there are also plenty of dining options and co-working spaces. Even better, the hotel is pet-friendly, with dogs welcome to join owners for a staycation.

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club also brings new restaurants to Dubai's popular waterfront area, including all-day eatery Origins, which comes with unobstructed marina views and Stage 2, a casual coffee spot with indoor and outdoor seating.

A temperature-controlled rooftop swimming pool is the ideal place to take in the Dubai sunset, and guests can also work out at the state-of-the art gymnasium. The family-friendly hotel also offers a supervised Kids' Club, so that the whole family is taken care of.

Origins is the all-day dining restaurant at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club. Photo: Vida Hotels & Resorts

Well placed for visiting some of Dubai's most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel offers direct access to the Marina Promenade, with Dubai Marina Mall and JBR within walking distance.

“We are incredibly proud and excited to introduce Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club as this is a very important extension of Vida brand. Dubai Marina is full of life and exceptional energy, a great community where our brand fits perfectly and we look forward to integrating into this neighbourhood, while offering both visitors and guests unforgettable experiences," said Mark Kirby, head of Emaar Hospitality Group.

Rooms start from Dh454, excluding taxes and with complimentary breakfast included in opening rates; www.vidahotels.com