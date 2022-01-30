Arabian charm remains at Dubai's upgraded Palace Downtown - Hotel Insider

The Palace Downtown, one of the signature properties of Address Hotels + Resorts in the heart of Downtown Dubai, has undergone a contemporary refresh.

The new look brings a fresh experience, while maintaining the hotel's Arabian charm.

The National went along to check out its new and improved rooms …

The welcome

Arriving at Palace Downtown is a grand experience. After zipping through the towering skyscrapers of Downtown Dubai, a long, palm tree-lined driveway leads you to the hotel entrance, which is dwarfed below the spire of the world’s tallest building looming above.

The Arabian accents of the hotel’s exterior continue through to the lobby, where you are greeted with a feeling of grandiose calm. We arrive on a busy Thursday evening, and the check-in process is smooth and quick, with reception staff helpful in providing directions and giving us more information about the hotel.

The neighbourhood

When it comes to location, they don’t come more prime than Palace Downtown. Built on the edge of Burj Khalifa Lake and Dubai Fountain, the complex sits directly in Burj Khalifa’s shadow, giving you front-row seats to the famous light and fountain shows. Next door to the hotel is Souk Al Bahar, with its numerous restaurants and bars, and The Dubai Mall is a stone’s throw away.

The safety measures

Before entering Palace Downtown, all visitors walk through a sterilisation gate. There is a hand sanitiser at the check-in desk, and staff wear their masks at all times, and remind guests to do the same. Our room is sealed with a sanitisation stamp, assuring us that everything has been cleaned before we enter.

All buffet food is served to guests by the catering staff who are eagerly waiting to accommodate you, ensuring no crowding even at busy breakfast times.

The room

The rooms at Palace Downtown have undergone a recent refresh. Photo: Palace Downtown

The rooms at the Palace Downtown have been newly renovated, giving them a contemporary and fresh update, but without moving too far from the Arabian touches that give this hotel its unique charisma. The rooms have plenty of natural light and boast muted tones, plush carpets and modern fixtures. The traditional Arabian features that are also found in the the hotel’s public spaces flow into the rooms; we particularly liked the wooden panels carved in traditional patterns that frame the doors that open out on to the balcony.

Our room opens to a private shared terrace right on the edge of Burj Khalifa Lake, which gives us front-row seats to the fountain show while still offering a slice of calm in the middle of bustling Downtown.

The bathroom is huge, with a walk-in shower, double sink and bathtub, and the room is fully equipped with smart technology, which allows you to do everything from ordering room service to requesting your car from the valet at the touch of a button.

The service

Reception staff were pleasant and helpful and, after we requested to change rooms (our initial room’s balcony had a large concrete wall which made it hard to see Burj Khalifa Lake – one of the hotel’s main draws), they could not have been more helpful, showing us a number of room options to let us choose our view.

Staff also arranged for all of our luggage to be moved for us, making it as simple as possible. All other staff we encountered – waiters, spa therapists, and those serving at the buffets – were friendly and attentive, making for an all-round lovely experience.

The scene

Palace Downtown gives guests front-row seats to all the action, including an impressive view of Burj Khalifa. Photo: Address Hotels + Resorts

The hotel’s pool echoes the grandeur of the fountain at the entrance of the hotel. The rectangular pool stretches from the centre of the hotel, and is lined with palm trees and covered cabanas offering shade and privacy.

The spa is beautifully tranquil and luxurious, and the perfect way to unwind from a busy day in Downtown Dubai. I manage to squeeze in a 60-minute massage during the stay, and come away feeling refreshed and ready for an indulgent evening of food.

The food

One of Palace Downtown’s biggest draws is its exceptional array of restaurants. There’s Thiptara, an Asian-fusion restaurant offering some of the best views in Dubai, situated on a floating pontoon on Burj Khalifa Lake. There’s also Ewaan, which serves Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine, as well as Fai, Buhayra Lounge and Al Bayt.

We dine at Asado, an Argentinian steakhouse with views to rival Thiptara. The outdoor area is also situated on the edge of the lake, offering perfect views of Burj Khalifa, although its slightly set-back location doesn’t have quite as panoramic views of the fountains. We start with the burrata (Dh85) which is creamy, and served with sweet cherry tomatoes, and the Wagyu beef carpaccio (Dh95), which comes with escabeche jelly and grana Padano cheese. Both go down a storm.

But it’s the rib-eye steak main course (Dh310), served with the restaurant’s signature tangy chimichurri, that really steals the show. The steak is smoky, flavoursome and cooked to perfection. At the recommendation of the waiter, we add a side of surf and turf (Dh85), and we’re happy we did. The juicy, grilled prawns are the perfect accompaniment.

The morning’s breakfast buffet is served for us, owing to Covid-19 regulations, and features a good mix of regional and continental options, as well as plenty of fruit and sweet treats.

Highs and lows

The rooms have been upgraded to offer amazing comfort, and the views really can’t be beaten.

The only thing we felt could have been improved was the breakfast buffet. While there were plenty of options, we weren’t blown away by the quality.

The insider tip

The pool at Palace Downtown isn’t huge, so if you are planning a day of relaxing poolside, get there early to ensure you get a good spot.

The verdict

Palace Downtown is an Arabian oasis in the heart of Dubai’s towering skyscrapers, and offers the perfect slice of tranquillity while still putting you front and centre of the city’s action.

The bottom line

Room rates are from Dh1,031 ($280), excluding taxes, for a Deluxe Lake View room based on two adults sharing. Check-in is at 3pm and check-out at noon.

Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai; addresshotels.com

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel during the global coronavirus pandemic. It reflects hotel standards during this time; services may change in the future.