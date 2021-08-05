Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch flights to Tirana and Sarajevo from Dh179

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is launching flights to Tirana, Albania and Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, bringing its network to a total of 31 routes.

Inaugural flights to the new destinations will take off on September 11 and October 3, respectively.

The UAE airline will operate twice-weekly flights to Tirana on Tuesday and Saturday, and Sarajevo on Wednesday and Sunday. Fares start at Dh179 ($48) for both.

Tickets are already on sale on the airline’s website and mobile app.

Albania is based on south-eastern Europe’s Balkan Peninsula, with beautiful Adriatic and Ionian coastlines, stunning mountain ranges and myriad castles and archaeological sites.

Tirana, the capital, is a dynamic city, usually with buzzing nightlife, high energy and plenty to see, including the sprawling Skanderbeg Square, its National History Museum and the centuries-old Et'hem Bey Mosque.

Albania offers picturesque coastlines and stunning mountain ranges. Yves Alarie / Unsplash

Nearby Bosnia and Herzegovina, also on the Balkan Peninsula, is home to medieval villages, picturesque waterways and the Dinaric Alps.

The country is shaped by its history of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian influence, and capital Sarajevo offers a more modern experience in its malls, coffee shops and restaurants. It is also steeped in history, with must-see landmarks including old quarter Bascarsija, 16th-century Gazi Husrev-beg Mosque, and Latin Bridge, where Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated, sparking the First World War.

“Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops,” said Kees Van Schaick, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi's managing director.

"When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers onboard our aircraft.”

Covid-19 restrictions in Albania

Albania is open to international visitors, with no specific restrictions in place. Travellers from the UAE do not need to present a negative PCR test or antigen result on arrival, nor do they need to quarantine.

Albania is also on Abu Dhabi’s green list, and so anyone flying back into the capital will not need to quarantine after they land.

As of July 1, a curfew has been in place in the country between midnight and 6am, except for health reasons or emergencies. Nightclubs are closed, but music is allowed until 10pm, and activities such as sports championships, theatres, cultural performances and conferences have limited capacities of up to 30 per cent.

Face masks are also required indoors.

Covid-19 restrictions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Unvaccinated travellers from the UAE must present a negative PCR or antigen test taken no fewer than 72 hours before departing to Bosnia and Herzegovina, while fully vaccinated people with approved certification do not need a Covid-19 test.

Children below 7 are also exempt, as well as the country's residents and citizens of Montenegro, Croatia and Serbia.

There are no quarantine requirements.

The country is not on Abu Dhabi’s green list, so quarantine on arrival in the capital will be required.

While restaurants, bars and shops across the country are open, nightclubs remain closed, and there is a nationwide curfew in place between 11pm and 5am.

Face masks are required indoors.