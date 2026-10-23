Grosvenor House Dubai review: Refined five-star luxury and stellar service

Dubai is not short of five-star hotels. With new ones opening all the time, some of the city's more established names face a different challenge: how do you keep standing out when you are no longer the latest hotel on the block?

The twin towers of Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai, have been a big part of the city's Marina skyline for years. And there is something reassuring about the fact that the hotel does not seem to try to reinvent itself to compete with every new opening. It is traditional five-star luxury, and it knows how to do it well.

A lot of that comes down to getting the details right. My husband and I checked in for a weekend without our children, with very little planned beyond eating well, having a massage and, most importantly, switching off for a couple of days.

The welcome

The lobby at Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: The lobby at Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dub…

There is plenty to impress at Grosvenor House, but what stayed with us most was the service. You get a sense of that from the moment you arrive. The valet takes care of the car, huge bouquets of fresh flowers fill the foyer, and there always seems to be someone there when you need them.

The staff seemed to move effortlessly around us. Everyone knew what they were doing and what needed to happen next.

Check-in was quick and easy, and the staff were warm and attentive without being overbearing. That became a theme throughout the weekend. Small requests were remembered and staff would ask us later how dinner, the spa or another part of our stay had gone. They paid attention.

The room

Inside a Deluxe Guest Room. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: Inside a Deluxe Guest Room. Photo: Marriott International

We stayed in the Deluxe Guest Room with views across the marina and towards the sea. Fruit, macarons and refreshments awaited us as we entered the room.

The room wasn't enormous, but we didn't need it to be. There was plenty of storage, an extremely comfortable bed, soft towels and a good-sized bathroom.

Grosvenor House is an established hotel, and the design reflects that. This isn't the minimalist look of some of Dubai's newer hotels. There is wooden cabinetry, marble throughout the bathroom and touches of Art Deco. It feels traditional, in a very elevated way. For a weekend when the whole point was to switch off, the most important things were there: a great bed, a good bathroom and plenty of quiet.

The food

The British and European restaurant Rhodes W1. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: The British and European restaurant Rhodes W1. Photo: Marrio…

You could easily spend the whole weekend eating your way around Grosvenor House.

Our first dinner was at Rhodes W1. I started with the watermelon salad which was nice, although I couldn't quite get my head around the almond and orange dressing with fresh za'atar and tarragon. For me, it was one herb too many and needed balancing with something more salty.

My husband was much happier with his duck rillette fritters. I followed with a rib-eye steak, and he went for the braised lamb shank: great mains that were traditional and well made. Again, the service made a difference. Staff took the time to talk us through dishes and let us sample drinks before deciding what to order.

Breakfast at Sloane's the following morning was busy, but incredibly well run. Everything you would expect from a five-star Dubai breakfast was available: eggs, pastries, Arabic dishes, fruit and plenty of Asian and Indian options.

Cachapas, a Venezuelan sweetcorn pancake at ToroToro. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: Cachapas, a Venezuelan sweetcorn pancake at ToroToro. Photo:…

Dinner on our second night was at Toro Toro, which was probably my favourite meal of the stay. The interiors of restaurant are beautiful, but also fun. Staff talked us through the Pan-Latin American influences behind the dishes without making the whole thing feel too formal.

The standout for me was the cachapas, a Venezuelan sweetcorn pancake with whipped halloumi, sour cream and pico de gallo, assembled at the table. It reminded me a little of cornbread, but creamier, warmer and sweeter.

Encocado with black cod, prawns, squid, coconut, aji mirasol and rice. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: Encocado with black cod, prawns, squid, coconut, aji mirasol…

I followed it with the encocado, with black cod, prawns, squid, coconut, aji mirasol and rice. We had already started with the smoked guacamole, so by this point we were completely stuffed. There were still plenty of things we wanted to try, though, which gives us an excuse to go back.

Spa and wellness

The newly renovated Sanara Spa. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: The newly renovated Sanara Spa. Photo: Marriott Internationa…

A weekend away without the children was always going to involve a trip to the spa.

Our couples massage at the newly renovated Sanara Spa was one of the highlights of the weekend. We had our consultation earlier in the day and came back later for the treatment. Before the massage we were taken to the separate male and female changing areas, each with a sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi, for some time apart to unwind.

For a city hotel, the spa is huge. There is also a hammam and plunge pools at different temperatures, including an ice plunge.

I loved the interiors too. There are Japanese influences throughout, including the textiles, particularly two beautiful kimonos hanging as wall art, one behind the reception desk and another in the women's changing room.

Japanese influences throughout Sanara Spa. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: Japanese influences throughout Sanara Spa. Photo: Marriott I…

Then came the massage. Both therapists were excellent and knew exactly where more pressure was needed. I nearly fell asleep, although my husband's snoring from the other side of the room hampered that. By the end, I realised just how tense I had been beforehand.

The service

There is no shortage of luxury hotels in Dubai. Beautiful rooms, restaurants, spas and pools come with the territory, but good service is harder to get right consistently.

From reception and housekeeping to the restaurants and spa, the staff were attentive without constantly hovering around us. More importantly, it never felt scripted.

There were fresh roses left on our pillows and a welcome letter in the room, but it was the smaller interactions that I noticed more. Someone remembering where we had dinner and asking how it was. A member of staff recalling something we had mentioned earlier. Not having to repeat a request.

None of these things is huge on its own. Put together, though, they mean you don't spend your weekend thinking about logistics or chasing things up. Everything just works.

The verdict

The pool at Grosvenor House. Photo: Marriott International Show caption: The pool at Grosvenor House. Photo: Marriott International

Grosvenor House isn't Dubai's newest hotel, but it doesn't need to be. There will always be a newer hotel, a bigger room or another spectacular opening around the corner. But what is much harder to replicate is a hotel where the service feels this consistent, confident and luxurious.

It worked particularly well for a weekend away for us as a couple. We ate far too much, spent a few hours doing very little at the spa and, for a couple of days, had almost nothing that needed organising.

The bottom line

A weekend at Grosvenor House made it easy to enjoy the Dubai Marina skyline, attentive service and a good mix of dining, with time to unwind at the spa. Rates currently start at about Dh540 a night, including VAT, though they vary by date and room type. Check-in is from 2pm and checkout by noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time